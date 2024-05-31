Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ father and son who went missing in Scottish Highlands

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a man and his 12-year-old son who died after going missing while hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands have paid tribute to the “loving” pair.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie Parry, 12, are thought to have died as the result of a fall, Police Scotland said on Friday.

The pair were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

An urgent search was launched after their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe, where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.

Rescuers searching for the missing pair recovered two bodies from the mountain Stob Coire Nan Lochan, Glencoe, at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands, where the pair’s bodies were recovered by rescuers on Wednesday evening

Mr Parry’s wife Gemma Parry has paid tribute to him as a “caring and loving father” and husband and praised Richie as an “energetic, loving boy”.

In a statement issued through the force on Friday, Ms Parry said: “Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.

“Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports. He always cared for others as well no matter what.”

She added: “Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten.”

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and that the deaths of the pair, who have now been formally identified, are being treated as the result of a fall.

The force said a report has now been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, Scotland’s death investigation authority.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”

The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, who were among those involved in the search, posted on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Parry family at this time.”