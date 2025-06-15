George, Charlotte and Louis share Father’s Day tribute to Prince William

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, have wished their father, the Prince of Wales, a happy Father’s Day in a social media post that declared: "We love you!"

Two new photographs of Prince William and his three children were released on Sunday to mark the occasion.

The first picture shows the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden, while in the second picture, William and the youngsters are shown wrestling playfully in the grass, with the two boys holding their father down and Charlotte laughing.

In their post, the three children wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you!”

The message was signed “G, C & L” followed by a sparkly heart emoji.

Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.

A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles’s wedding day on April 9 2005.

Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace ( PA )

The three children joined their grandfather, the King, the Queen, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to watch a flypast of military aircraft from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Louis, wearing a red tie and dark suit that matched his brother’s, began enthusiastically waving at the crowd, drawing big cheers from those standing in the Mall to watch the Red Arrows fly overhead. He briefly stopped to turn around and address his father, then continued to wave and grin until George gently nudged him to stop by touching his arm.

But the youngest prince could not resist giving the crowd one last wave as his family retreated into Buckingham Palace after the flypast ended.

The children had ridden to Horse Guards Parade with their mother and sister in a carriage earlier in the day to watch the troops celebrating the King’s official birthday.