Prince George nudges Louis for waving on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince George gave Prince Louis a quick nudge on the Buckingham Palace balcony as his younger brother waved to crowds during the Trooping the Colour flypast in London on Saturday (14 June).

The young royals joined their sister, Princess Charlotte, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to accompany the King and Queen in observing the planes travel over the palace.

Seven-year-old Louis could be seen enthusiastically waving to crowds while other members of his family stood still.