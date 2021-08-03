Sarah Ferguson calls Prince Andrew a ‘thoroughly good man’ who ‘shines as a grandfather’

Sarah Ferguson has described former husband Prince Andrew as a “thoroughly good man” and said it was a “joy” to see him “really shine as a grandfather.”

The Queen’s son retired from royal duties in late 2019 after the ensuing scandal and fall-out from his relationship with convicted paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In an attempt to rehabilitate his public image he took part in a car crash interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC’s Newsnight where he denied having sex with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre when she was only 17-years-old.

However the Duchess of York, 61, today defended her former husband while promoting her new book, Her Heart For A Compass, on ITV’s Lorraine, and said he was a brilliant grandfather to his daughter Princess Eugenie’s son August.

Fergie said: ‘It’s been extraordinary the pandemic for everybody, it’s been so challenging for everybody. But I think that Prince Andrew is such a good man, he’s a thoroughly good man, he’s a very gentle man, he’s a really good father.’

The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 but Fergie said they have been able to parent their two children, Beatrice and Eugenie, effectively while sharing a home at the Royal Lodge.

She said: “We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why the girls are very solid and [have their] feet on the ground. But now, as a grandfather, oh my goodness, he’s really good. He can go for hours talking about football and all those sorts of things. And I’m like, “Ok, off you go.” It’s a joy to see him really shine as a grandfather.

“I think it’s very important, family unity – communicate, compromise, compassion. Those are the three Cs that are essential.”

The family are also expecting a further grandchild as Prince Beatrice is due to give birth later this year.