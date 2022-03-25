P&O ferry detained in Northern Ireland for being ‘unfit to sail’

A P&O ferry has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in Northern Ireland over apparent “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”.

A statement from the agency said the vessel would remain under detention “until all these issues are resolved” by the company.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the European Causeway has been detained in Larne. “It has been detained due to failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training.

“The vessel will remain under detention until all these issues are resolved by P&O Ferries. Only then will it be reinspected.’’

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said the ship had been impounded at the port for allegedly being “unfit to sail”.

“I will not compromise the safety of these vessels and P&O will not be able to rush inexperienced crew through training,” the cabinet minister tweeted.

Mr Shapps had earlier said the chief executive of P&O Ferries should resign after his “brazen” and “breathtaking” comments about “knowingly breaking the law”.

It comes after the chief executive, Peter Hebblethwaite, admitted the company broke employment law when it sacked 800 workers without notice.

More follows....