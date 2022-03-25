Grant Shapps was warned 4 months before P&O sackings that it planned cost-cutting changes, minutes show

Transport secretary knew ‘commercial decisions’ were looming - and asked DP World to keep him ‘informed’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 25 March 2022 15:03
P&O chief executive admits firm broke law by choosing not to consult with unions

Grant Shapps was warned four months before P&O Ferries sacked 800 staff that the firm planned cost-cutting changes on its UK operations, it has emerged.

Minutes from a meeting with its parent company DP World reveal the transport secretary knew “commercial decisions” were looming and asked to be kept “informed”.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the company’s chairman, told him it was threatened by “a new low-cost competitor from Irish Ferries”, saying: “This poses challenges in respect of P&O’s operations.”

In response, Mr Shapps said: “I’m aware of the issues relating to P&O. I recognise you will need to make commercial decisions, but please do keep us informed,” the minutes show.

Immediately before the statement, the pair discussed what the transport secretary called the “exciting” decision to create a tax-cutting freeport at the London Gateway port run by DP World.

Mr Shapps added “I appreciate everything you’ve done to support P&O. I see a tremendous future for ports in the UK.”

The meeting has only been revealed after it was disclosed by P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite, at the Commons committee where he admitted knowingly breaking the law.

There is also controversy over how much ministers were told the night before the firm provoked fury by making 786 workers redundant without notice, many over a Zoom call.

