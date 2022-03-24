The chief executive of P&O Ferries has admitted the firm broke the law by choosing not to consult over the mass sacking of 800 workers on the spot.

Peter Hebblethwaite told MPs on Thursday there was “absolutely no doubt” the company was required to consult the unions before taking action.

“We chose not to do that -” he said before being interrupted during the parliamentary committee session.

“So you chose to break the law?” the MP interjected.