The transport secretary has called for the chief executive of P&O Ferries to go after he admitted to knowingly breaking the law in the mass sacking of 800 staff.

Grant Shapps said this was “breathtaking arrogance” as he said the ferry company boss should resign.

Peter Hebblethwaite, the chief executive, said on Thursday there was “absolutely no doubt” P&O Ferries was required to consult with unions before the sacking of hundreds of members of staff on the spot but chose not to.

He also told MPs most seafarers replacing the fired workers were being paid below the UK’s national minimum wage.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast on Friday the P&O Ferries boss should go.

“The idea that you come to parliament, you admit you deliberately set out to break the law - it is not some accident or mistake - in order to sack your staff and bring in low minimum wage people and that you will buy off the staff to do that, is quite simply unacceptable,” he said.

The transport secretary also told Sky News on Friday: “I thought what the boss said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen, breathtaking, incredible arrogance.”

“I cannot believe that he can say in that role, having admitted to deliberately go out and use a loophole - well, break the law - but also use a loophole.”

He added: “What they did was they flight their ships through Cyprus, avoided having to tell anybody about this - or they felt they did - and even though they know they have broken the law, what they've done is to pay people off in such a way to try and buy their silence. It's unacceptable.”

Mr Shapps said the government plans to change the law to ensure companies working from British ports pay people the minimum wage.

When pressed on the average hourly pay of £5.50 an hour for most of the replacement workers by MPs on Thursday, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “Where we are governed by national minimum wage, we will absolutely pay national minimum wage.

“This is an international seafaring model that is consistent with models throughout the globe and our competitors.”

The chief executive, when asked if he would make the same decision again with hindsight, said: “We weren’t viable before, and I know that if we hadn’t made radical changes the business would have closed, and I apologise for that.

“But genuinely, that would not have been 800 redundancies with substantial severance packages, that would have been 3,000 people losing their jobs.”