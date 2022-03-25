Union leaders hold talks with P&O to demand reinstatement of sacked seafarers
Rail, Maritime and Transport union bosses welcomed the public and political support for its campaign after almost 800 workers were sacked.
Union leaders are to hold talks with P&O Ferries on Friday to demand the reinstatement of sacked seafarers.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it will be meeting with the company following the huge outcry over the dismissal of almost 800 workers.
More protests are being planned this weekend as unions keep up the pressure on the company and the Government to take action.
P&O’s chief executive admitted to MPs on Thursday that the law had been broken in the way the seafarers had been treated.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT will be holding talks with P&O today to demand the reinstatement of our sacked seafarers.
“We welcome the massive public and political support for our campaign.
“P&O Ferries need to change course and reinstate these loyal key workers.”
