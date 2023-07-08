Huge fire rips through East London just metres from busy street festival
‘Thick black smoke’ filled sky ‘within seconds,’ alarmed residents tell The Independent
A massive fire has broken out in East London just metres away from a busy street festival.
Plumes of black smoke have risen above Iceland and a block of flats on Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate.
Police cordons are in place around the scene.
Just round the corner from the incident, an annual street party full of families and children is taking place.
Witness Shehnaz Umer told The Independent: “I saw the smoke and immediately knew it was the start of something huge.
“Within a minute the flames were visible. As I drove ahead and looked in my rearview mirror, the sky was filled with black smoke within seconds.”
A stallholder at the Forest Gate Festival said she could see “thick black smoke” towering above.
She said: “It was quite shocking and sudden, all this thick black smoke billowing up, while the music was blaring at the festival.
“A few of my neighbouring stall holders were worried it might affect the festival, but thankfully it hasn’t. Hoping no one was hurt.”
A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters are responding to a fire in a commercial property. Our control officers were first called at 12.03 pm and they have taken 13 calls reporting the fire.
“There are no reports of any injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is not yet known.”
Newham Council tweeted: “We are aware of a fire at the Iceland store in Woodgrange Rd, Forest Gate.
“We’re supporting emergency services and sending council officers to the scene. We will update when we have more information.”
More to follow on this breaking news story...
