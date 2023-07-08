For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for parts of England on Saturday as temperatures are set to top 30C.

The warning covers six regions, including London and Yorkshire, as well as the east and west Midlands, and the east and southeast of England. The alert began at midday on Friday and will be in place until 9am on Sunday.

The alert from the UK Health Security Agency means it is likely there will be an increase in the use of healthcare services by the vulnerable and an increase in risk to health for people aged over 65 or those who have pre-existing health conditions.

This year saw the hottest June on record (AP)

“Temperatures will be on the rise from Friday, with a plume of continental air allowing temperatures to reach, and perhaps locally exceed, 30C in parts of England on Friday and Saturday,” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said.

How to stay safe in hot weather:

In England, there are on average 2,000 heat-related deaths every year.

For some people – especially older people, young children and those who cannot adapt their behaviour to keep cool or who are exposed to high levels of heat because of where they live or work – the summer heat can bring real health risks.

Met Office advice for staying safe in hot weather includes:

keeping your house cool, closing blinds or curtains can help

stay cool by taking cool showers or baths and/or sprinkle yourself several times a day with cold water

Avoid too much exercise when very hot

Drink plenty of fluids but avoid alcohol

Eat as you normally would

If you have vulnerable neighbours who may be at risk during a heatwave, find out if they would like you to ring them daily

Try to avoid the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm) and seek shade where possible

Wear lightweight, light-coloured clothing, high factor sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

The main health risks posed by extreme heat are:

Dehydration (not drinking enough water)

Overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who have heart or breathing problems

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

It can also place a strain on water and energy utilities, road and rail transport and the health and fire services.

Thunderstorms for some

However, not all parts of the UK will experience sunny weather in the weekend.

A three-day thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Northern Ireland from Friday, with heavy showers wielding the potential to cause travel disruption and flooding that could pose a danger to life.

On Saturday, the thunderstorm warning will move to cover the majority of Scotland and England, stretching from northern Scotland down to London from 9am until midnight.

The Met Office said that “flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”, with “fast flowing or deep floodwater” that could pose danger to life possible.

Heavy showers and thunder are expected to sweep parts of England on Saturday morning, before moving to northern England and Scotland in the afternoon and the evening. Some locations will see intense rainfall that could accumulate up to 50mm in a short period of time.

The end of the weekend will see thunderstorms move back to Northern Ireland; except this time the warning is in place across the country from 10am on Sunday until 9am. Some areas with heavy rainfall could experience between 25 and 35mm across a few hours.

“Despite the warm start to the weekend weather for most, we expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours,” Mr Harris said.