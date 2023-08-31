Two London pubs just streets apart destroyed in fires

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two derelict London pubs less than 200 yards away from each other have been destroyed in major fires that began just 15 minutes apart.

The former Windmill and Drum & Monkey pubs in Croydon, south London, were destroyed in fires in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said 14 fire engines and 100 firefighters attended the scenes on St James’s Road and Gloucester Road after the first blaze began 5.30am and the second at around 5:45am.

The second floor of the Windmill pub was destroyed, and the roof collapsed, while the second floor and the roof of the Drum & Monkey were also destroyed.

There were no reports of any injuries but the London Fire Brigade are advising people to avoid the area.

The fires caused disruption to traffic in the morning rush hour. The 289 bus was diverted, affecting those heading to West and East Croydon rail stations.

The A222 St James’ Road was also closed between Sydenham Rd and Windmill Bridge this morning while emergency services tackled the fires, MyLondon reported.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers assisted with road closures.

The scene at the former Drum & Monkey pub (London Fire Brigade via Twitter)

The cause of the fires are under investigation, the London Fire Brigade said. Both fires are now under control.

Relating to the fire at the Windmill, the London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire in a derelict pub on St James’s Road in Croydon.

“The whole of the second floor and the roof of the building were destroyed by fire, resulting in a roof collapse. There were no reports of any injuries.

“One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 0544 and the fire was under control by 0835. Fire crews from Woodside, Croydon, Forest Hill and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.”

Relating to the fire at the Drum & Monkey, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a derelict pub on Gloucester Road in Croydon.

“The whole of the first and second floors of the building were destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers used 999Eye to live stream the blaze from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, allowing for greater visibility of the incident.

“The Brigade was called at 0624 and the fire was under control by 0729. Fire crews from Addington, Tooting, Purley, Forest Hill and Bromley fire stations attended the scene.“

Both pubs have been put on the market in recent years, with the Drum & Monkey under offer at £650,000 and the Windmill going up for sale for £1.5milion in 2021.

The Drum & Monkey is currently under offer after being listed for sale with commercial agent Whozoo.

Last December, a planning application was submitted for rear outbuildings to be demolished and a two-storey rear extension and roof extension built to provide four flats and retain the pub on the ground floor. The outcome of this is pending.

The Windmill pub, which is thought to have existed since 1811 and served traditional Indian food before it closed, has remained derelict, with no redevelopment plans submitted to Croydon Council.

Croydon Central’s Labour MP Sarah Jones said the site has been broken into multiple times by people using it for parties.

Speaking in April, she added that there was “illegal activity” going on but confirmed the site had since been secured by new owners who boarded up the building.

It comes after Britain’s ‘wonkiest’ pub the Crooked House in Himley, West Midlands, mysteriously burnt down on August 5, just two weeks after it was sold, sparking a criminal probe.

Police said the fire was being treated as arson.