Strikes by firefighters called off after ‘insulting’ pay offer is revised

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Firefighters on Thursday called off a planned strike after they were offered a revised pay hike following lengthy talks with employers.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it had been offered a seven per cent pay rise backdated to July 2022 and then five per cent from July this year.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the union, said: "This offer is a testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union.

"Last year we were offered an insulting two per cent. The employers have now revised their position."

The new offer will now be put to a ballot of union members and the planned strikes have been postponed pending the outcome.

The union said it will have an “honest and sober” discussion of the offer, adding that it still amounts to a real-terms pay cut given the rate of inflation.

“It is a below inflation pay rise yet again. I don’t think people will be jumping for joy,” he told BBC Radio 4.

The FBU had warned of industrial action if last November’s five per cent pay offer was not increased. The government and employers were given 10 days to make an improved offer.

If the union went ahead with the strike it would have been the first nationwide fire service industrial action since 2003.

Mr Wrack said: "We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages."

The general secretary claimed that since 2010, the average firefighter has lost at least 12 per cent of the value of their pay.

"We will now ballot our members. Frontline firefighters and control room staff will make the decision on whether this pay offer is considered a real improvement," he added.

"While the offer is improved from last year, it still amounts to a real-terms pay cut."