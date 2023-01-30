Fire Brigades Union warns government needs to 'wake up' ahead of strike action

The general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union is warning that the government needs to "wake up to how serious the situation is."

It comes as firefighters and control room staff voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay.

"That reflects the anger of our members on falling pay, falling living standards, over 12 years," Matt Wrack said.

Members of the FBU backed walkouts by 88 per cent on a turnout of 73 per cent after earlier rejecting a 5 per cent pay offer.

