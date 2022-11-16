Pensioner becomes Britain’s ‘oldest first-time buyer’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new homeowner has become Britain’s oldest first-time buyer after collecting his keys aged 86.

Pensioner Edward Simon Jones just got his first pad – a £147,000 bungalow in Flintshire, Wales.

Edward, who is known as Simon, spent his whole life living on his family’s farm before moving into Marleyfield House assisted care facility where he has spent the past year.

But he always wanted to have his own home, and bought the bungalow so he could spend the last years of his life in his own surroundings.

Simon said: “I’m so excited to finally have a place of my own, I loved it at Marleyfield but I want to spend the remaining years I have in my own home.

“It’s been a long time coming but it’s certainly worth the wait.”

Simon’s niece, Lynne Palin, said he is delighted to finally have the keys to his own home - and thought having solar panels on the bungalow would give him free electricity.

She said: “His solicitor joked that he must be the oldest person in Wales to buy their first home.

“He lived on the Bychton Hall family farm in Mostyn for all his life, before moving in to Marleyfield.

“At Marleyfield he was known as being a real character, and a bit of a lady’s man - so no doubt he’ll be missed there.”

(SWNS)

She added: “The home’s cat, Mikey, even slept on his bed every night.

“But Simon’s always maintained that he wants to spend the last years of his life in his own place, and he’s absolutely delighted to have the keys to his new bungalow.”

In August it was reported that first-time buyers would need an extra £12,000 to get on the property ladder as interest rates soar.

The warning, from property firm Zoopla, was another hammer blow for those struggling to get a mortgage this year as the cost of living squeeze leaves more people priced out of the market.