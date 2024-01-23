Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Radical plans to guarantee mortgages requiring just 1 per cent deposits have been backed by senior Conservatives.

The scheme to boost 99 per cent mortgages comes after The Independent first revealed the March Budget proposal aimed at first-time buyers.

Tory MPs have largely welcomed the idea - but do you think it would actually help first-time buyers? Or are you concerned about the impact 99% mortgages would have on the wider housing market?

Economists and housing experts warned that such a scheme – aimed at helping young people onto the property ladder – would create “massive risk” for taxpayers and would push up prices.

