Owners of fish and chip shop destroyed in huge fire ‘blown away’ by public donations

The owners of a fish and chip shop destroyed in a fierce blaze say they have “blown away with the amount of love received” following the incident.

The inferno which engulfed Mr T’s Fish and Chips in Southwold, Suffolk, was caused by an electrical fault, the fire service has said.

Around 50 firefighters were dispatched to tackle flames at Blackshore Quay, just before 1am on Monday.

Mrs T’s Fish and Chips is a popular restaurant in Southwold, Suffolk (Google Maps)

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said gas cylinders exploded and all wooden buildings were well alight when crews arrived.

It said the blaze, which also enveloped the neighbouring seafood restaurant Sole Bay Fish Co and eight fisherman’s huts, was accidental and was not being treated as arson.

No one was injured in the fire, the fire service added.

A fundraiser for the fish and chip shop was set up in the aftermath, with the aim of raising £5,000 to “support the family, staff and business at this unfortunate time.”

Jasmine Webb, who set up the GoFundMe page, said: “As I’m sure many of you are already aware, a devastating fire happened early hours of the 1 May and has destroyed the small family-run business.

“They have had so much love and support on social media posts and many of you suggested a fundraiser. We will keep you updated each step of the way.”

Within one day of the fundraiser being set up, it had recieved £3,450 in donations, alongside a host of messages of support.

The Sole Bay Fish Company will also remain closed due to the fire (Google Maps)

In a Facebook post, Mrs T’s said it was “overwhelmed” by support.

“All of the staff at Mrs T’s would like to thank each and every one for your kind words of support today.

“We haven’t been able to answer everyone yet, but we have seen all your messages, and we are blown away with the amount of love we have received.

“The fire investigators have been working hard to find the cause of the blaze, so hopefully, we will know soon.”

In a social media post, the Sole Bay Fish Co it would remain closed until further notice due to the harbour fire.

“Please make sure to follow us for updates for when we are taking bookings again. Our Little Fish and Chip Shop in town is still open as usual for business,” it said.

To donate and find out more, click here.