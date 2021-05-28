“Omissions and failures” by the authorities charged with managing a released terrorist contributed to the deaths of two victims killed in the Fishmongers’ Hall attack, an inquest has found.

Usman Khan murdered Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, 11 months after he was freed from prison following a sentence for preparing terrorist acts.

Despite being a “high-risk” category A prisoner, he was permitted to join Cambridge University’s Learning Together programme, which saw him take part in courses alongside students.

Shortly before Khan was automatically released from prison in December 2018, MI5 received intelligence that he wanted to commit an attack but did not share it with his probation officer.