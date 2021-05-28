Police chief ‘deeply sorry’ for ‘unacceptable’ failures over Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack

The head of UK counterterror police has apologised for “unacceptable” failures leading up to the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack.

Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist, murdered two victims at a rehabilitation event 11 months after being freed from prison.

An inquest jury found that “omissions and failures” by the agencies managing Khan following his release contributed to the deaths of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones.

Assistant commissioner Neil Basu, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said the way released terrorists are monitored had been improved but added: “The fact that, as the jury determined, there were omissions or failures in the management of the attacker and in the sharing of information and guidance by the agencies responsible, is simply unacceptable and I’m so deeply sorry we weren’t better at this in November 2019.”