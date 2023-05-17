Drunk man forces Germany to US flight to land in Manchester

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ‘drunk’ problem passenger forced a plane flying from Germany to the United States to land in Manchester airport.

The Lufthansa flight had set off from Munich for Chicago on Monday evening.

However, just before 5pm the plane turned around over Ireland and headed back to Manchester to deposit a passenger who was causing difficulties.

The plane landed in Manchester at 5:53 pm where it was met by officers from the Greater Manchester Police.

The problem passenger was then arrested at 6:15 pm on suspicion of being drunk on an aircraft.

It is understood that the man was sent back to Germany on the next available flight.