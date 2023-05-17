Drunk man forces Germany to US flight to land in Manchester
Police at the the airport arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk
A ‘drunk’ problem passenger forced a plane flying from Germany to the United States to land in Manchester airport.
The Lufthansa flight had set off from Munich for Chicago on Monday evening.
However, just before 5pm the plane turned around over Ireland and headed back to Manchester to deposit a passenger who was causing difficulties.
The plane landed in Manchester at 5:53 pm where it was met by officers from the Greater Manchester Police.
The problem passenger was then arrested at 6:15 pm on suspicion of being drunk on an aircraft.
It is understood that the man was sent back to Germany on the next available flight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies