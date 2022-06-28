After a rainy Monday, Britons will need to brace for more wet and windy weather for the rest of the week, with Scotland preparing for the arrival of an “Atlantic cyclone”.

The Met Office has warned that a massive Atlantic cyclone, stretching from Scandanavia to Spain, will affect large parts of Scotland over three days.

This could bring about high winds, as well as some thunder and lightning.

The forecaster has also predicted high totals of rainfall in southwest Scotland over the next 24 hours.

This comes after the forecaster issued a yellow weather warning and two flood alerts across the south of Scotland, with heavy showers expected to hit the region.

A yellow weather warning means that it is likely the weather could have some impact, for example travel disruption.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: “Locally heavy rain may affect the east of the area during late Sunday evening and Monday morning.

“There is a risk of localised flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads and disruption to travel.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

As for the rest of the UK, Tuesday will bring a widespread chances of showers, with a risk of showers turning heavy and thundery over parts of northern and eastern England. There will also be sunny spells in places too.

As the week progresses, heavier showers are expected on Thursday along with some brighter spells.

Temeperatures could also fall over the next few days, plummeting all the way down to 4C ni the far north of Scotland.