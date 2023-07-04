Charity refutes Johnny Mercer claim food bank use is a ‘choice’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Foodbank charity has said the service is a “last resort” for the “overwhelming majority” of people, despite Conservative MP Johnny Mercer claiming people ‘choose’ to use them.

The Veterans Minister has claimed it’s “not correct” that people are forced into using food banks, appearing to suggest that some members of the armed forces are going to them because of personal budgeting decisions they’ve made.

But countrywide charity and food bank provider Trussell Trust, which has a branch in Plymouth where Mr Mercer is MP, said most people use food banks only when they have exhausted all other avenues.

The charity’s landmark research, published last week, found most people turn to food banks because they are experiencing hunger and their income does not cover the cost of essentials.

Speaking on Sky News on Tuesday, Mr Mercer, who is a former British Army captain, defended military pay levels.

He said: “These are personal decisions around how people are budgeting every month.”

The MP continued: “I don’t want to see anyone using food banks, of course I don’t. But we’re in an extremely difficult time around cost of living.

“I’ll always advocate for service personel to get paid more, I’d be mad not to. But it has to be within the constraints of a budget.”

Helen Barnard, director of policy, insight and research at Trussell Trust, told The Independent: “Right now, across the UK, millions of people are struggling with hunger and this is not right.

“People are forced to turn to food banks because they are experiencing hunger and their income does not cover the cost of the essentials.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said some people use food banks because of ‘personal budgeting decisions’ (PA) (PA Wire)

“People are being forced to make choices but they are impossible ones, such as whether to heat or eat, and these are decisions that no one should have to make.”

When it was put to him on Sky News that people do not choose to rely on food banks, Mr Mercer said: “Well in my experience that is not correct.”

He continued: “I think there are some dire cases that we need to do more to wrap our arms around and make sure there is a safety net for people.

“I don’t think food bank use is an accurate portrayal of where levels of poverty, relative or absolute poverty, are in this country.”

The Trussell Trust said people are having to choose between eating and heating (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The MP for Plymouth Moor View took to Twitter after the negative reaction to his comments. He said: “Enjoying the collective bed-wetting on this. Military personnel should not be using food banks - period.

“Disagree if you like, but that is true. If you are serving personnel and you are using a food bank because you are ‘starving’ please do call me and I will come and see you.”

Mr Mercer appeared on Sky News to talk about a new dedicated helpline for homeless veterans.

He added: “There is no need for a veteran to be sleeping rough and I don’t want to see anyone sleeping rough by the end of this year.”

Ex-servicemen and women can be referred to a network of support, including housing providers, charities and local authorities, by calling the Government-funded hotline

The £500,000 helpline – open to people in England, Scotland and Wales – is part of a two-year £8.55 million programme working towards the Government’s pledge to end veteran rough sleeping.

The aim under the Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan 2022-24 was to achieve that within the current Parliament, but the Government said that with the funding the target can be achieved ahead of schedule

The latest Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain) report published last week stated that 5% of people seen rough sleeping in 2022/23 in London had served in the armed forces at some point in their lives.

Trussell Trust distributed almost three million food parcels last year (Getty Images)

Some 2% (119 people) of those seen rough sleeping in the year from April 2022 to March 2023 were UK nationals who have served in the armed forces, the report stated.

Guidance has also been published on the Government website setting out the housing options and support available to veterans, service leavers and their families in England, including routes into both veteran-specific and civilian housing.

The Government said the £8.55 million is separate from the £20 million Veteran Capital Housing Fund announced in the Spring Budget.

Last year, food banks in the Trussell Trust network distributed almost three million parcels, including a million for children, and more than 760,000 people accessed support for the first time.

Ms Barnard added: “Food banks are not the answer when people are going without the essentials in one of the richest economies in the world.

“We need a social security system which provides protection and the dignity for people to cover their own essentials, such as food and bills.”