Rishi Sunak – live: PM faces grilling by senior MPs over cost of living pledges
Scrutiny comes amid resignation of Tory peer Zac Goldsmith
Rishi Sunak will face questions on cost-of-living pressures and the state of public services as he comes under scrutiny from senior MPs this afternoon.
The prime minister will also be grilled over the environment when he appears before the Liaison Committee, made up of the chairs of other select committees.
Harriett Baldwin will lead the questioning on the squeeze on living standards as the government comes under continued pressure on soaring costs.
Five MPs will focus on public services, with questions expected on the NHS as well as the justice and education systems.
Mr Sunak will face questions on the net zero strategy from Philip Dunne, the Tory chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, after the resignation of Lord Zac Goldsmith.
The Liaison Committee is chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, the Tory MP who also sits on the Privileges Committee attacked by those loyal to the former prime minister.
The hearings usually last around 90 minutes.
Bringing up Sunak’s wealth is ‘class warfare’, says Tory minister who claims food bank use is ‘personal decision’
Bringing up Rishi Sunak’s wealth amounts to “class warfare”, a Conservative minister has claimed – as he insisted voters want someone who is “gifted”.
Veterans affairs minister Johnny Mercer said the electorate “couldn’t care less” about how much money the prime minister has, or whether he takes helicopters to travel around the UK.
Mr Mercer also said food bank use was not an “accurate portrayal” of poverty in Britain – saying “personal decisions” were often behind people going to charities rather than necessity.
Adam Forrest, our political correspondent, reports:
Tory minister says food bank use is ‘personal decision’
Voters ‘couldn’t care less’ if the PM is billionaire, says Johnny Mercer
Questions on the cost-of-living pressures and the state of public services will feature.
