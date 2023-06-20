Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior Conservative has called on former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey to hand back the peerage given to him by Boris Johnson.

Video and new details of the December 2020 Christmas party organised by Mr Bailey’s team Tory headquarters has sparked renewed anger over the Partygate scandal.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that it was launching a new investigation into the CCHQ event where Tory staffers were filmed dancing and joking about “bending” Covid rules.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defence select committee, said there are now “big questions” around Mr Bailey’s peerage.

“Absolutely he needs to consider that, if I’m frank,” Mr Ellwood told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when asked if he should hand back the honour.

The senior Tory MP said that Rishi Sunak should “grasp” the issue of peerages, adding: “You can’t simply have prime ministers stuffing the Lords with their friends.”

He added: “If there’s anything to come of this, I really encourage Mr Sunak to now draw a line under Boris Johnson’s tenure and indeed influence over the parliamentary party.

“There’s an opportunity now for the prime minister to draw a line, to continue the progress that he’s already made, further stamp his personality by dealing and confronting things like this directly.”

It emerged on Monday that the Tory activists were formally invited to a “jingle and mingle” party while the rest of London remained under strict tier 2 curbs on socialising.

An invitation to the event obtained by BBC News read: “JINGLE AND MINGLE: Save the date – Monday December 14th at 6pm for the Shaun Bailey for London holiday party.”

Tory staff dancing at CCHQ party (Daily Mirror)

Mr Bailey apologised “unreservedly” after the video emerged in the Mirror of his staff partying despite lockdown restrictions – but said it was for “others to decide” what happens to his peerage.

Asked whether he should give up his going, he replied: “That will be for others to decide – for me, it has been a great privilege and I would like to keep doing work for the rest of the country and London as well.”

It added to the pressure on Mr Sunak to strip the failed mayoral candidate Mr Bailey of the peerage he was given in Mr Johnson’s honours list, and the OBE given to aide Ben Mallet, also visible in the video.

Penny Mordaunt condemned ‘debasement of our honours system’ (PA Wire)

But No 10 said there were “no plans” for Mr Sunak to strip honours from two Tories who were at the party at CCHQ. His official spokesman said the PM had “followed the process” of leaving resignation honours to the Lords’ authorities.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt appeared to criticise Mr Johnson’s honours list. The cabinet minister, who voted against the former PM and backed the privileges committee report in the Commons, said it raised “wider issues – such as the debasement of our honours system”.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “While the Conservatives ‘jingled and mingled’, the British public followed the rules and did the right thing,” adding: “Sunak should personally intervene and urge those implicated to give up their honours.”

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard announced that it was “assessing information and new material” over events in 2020 and 2021, including material passed by the Cabinet Office about gatherings at No 10 and Chequers while Mr Johnson was in charge.

The force said it was also assessing media reporting of “alleged breaches in parliament” and looking at previously unseen video footage of a Christmas gathering at Tory headquarters in December 2020.