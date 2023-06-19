Which Tories want to punish Boris Johnson – and which don’t

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Senior Tories are split over whether to back sanctions against Boris Johnson – after a committee found that he lied to MPs about Partygate.

The former prime minister could be stripped of his parliamentary security pass is MPs back a privileges committee report, which said he repeatedly misled the country and held parliament in contempt.

Here's how different senior Tories have reacted to the report:

Rishi Sunak – Abstain

Rishi Sunak (Getty)

The prime minister won't even be showing up to the debate and has claimed he is too busy to attend the vote.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister's schedule on Monday "doesn't include attending Parliament" and that he has commitments he "can't move".

Michael Gove – Abstain

Communities Secretary Michael Gove (PA) (PA Wire)

Sometimes an ally of Mr Johnson, sometimes not – this time Michael Gove is backing the former PM.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday he said he would vote to abstain on the report when it came to a vote because he believes a theoretical 90 day suspension is "not merited by the evidence the committee have put forward".

He did however concede there were areas where his former boss "falls short".

Penny Mordaunt – Support sanctions

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (PA Wire)

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has said she will be voting for the report and sanctions into Mr Johnson.

"As the member for Portsmouth North I will be voting to support the committee's report and recommendations," she said, adding: |But all members need to make up their own minds and others should leave them alone to do so."

Theresa May – Support sanctions

Theresa May in the debate on Monday (Parliament TV)

Speaking in the Commons on Monday former PM Ms May said the Commons must "show that we are prepared to act when one of our own, however senior, is found wanting".

She added: "It is important to show the public that there is not one rule for them and another for us."

Liz Truss – Abstain

Liz Truss was briefly prime minister (PA Wire)

Like her successor Mr Sunak, the short-lived former prime minister has managed to dodge the vote into Mr Johnson's conduct.

She is attending a conference in Ireland, where she told international media she did not find it funny being compared to a lettuce.

The ex PM also confirmed at the event that she wouldn't made it back in time for the vote, but said the proposed punishment was "overly harsh".