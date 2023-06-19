Ian McKellen spotted in House of Commons as MPs vote on Partygate report

Sir Ian McKellen was spotted in the House of Commons watching MPs through opera glasses as MPs debated the Partygate report by the Privileges Committee which found that Boris Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking parties at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Oscar-nominated actor was seated in the MPs’ guests gallery, occasionally using the glasses to observe proceedings.

Sir Ian observed a debate in which former prime minister Theresa May urged all MPs to back the privileges committee’s findings that her successor lied to parliament. He declined to comment on leaving the House.