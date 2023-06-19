‘Shame on you!’: David Cameron heckled whilst leaving Covid Inquiry

David Cameron was heckled as he left the Covid Inquiry on Monday, 19 June, after giving evidence.

Shouts of "shame on you" were heard as the former prime minister made his way out of the hearing in London.

The former Conservative leader told the inquiry it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating a wave of flu rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic.

Mr Cameron his government's austerity cuts which have been blamed for leaving the NHS in a “parlous state” before the pandemic hit.