The Partygate scandal deepened last night as police dramatically opened two new investigations into events held in parliament and Conservative headquarters during Covid restrictions – but said they would take no further action against Boris Johnson.

Scotland Yard announced that it was re-investigating a “jingle and mingle” Christmas party held by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign staff at CCHQ on 14 December 2020 after assessing new video evidence.

Rishi Sunak immediately faced fresh calls to block Mr Bailey’s peerage – handed to the failed candidate by Mr Johnson in his resignation honours – while the police investigation takes place.

The Metropolitan Police also announced a probe into “potential breaches” of Covid rules at a gathering inside parliament on 8 December 2020, the date of an alleged drinks event attended by Tory grandee Sir Bernard Jenkin for his wife’s birthday.

More than 18 months into the Partygate scandal, the latest moves means questionnaires will be sent out to the attendees of both events, asking if they had a “reasonable excuse” for gatherings under the Covid laws in place at the time.

But police said that a “number of other events” at Downing Street and the prime minister’s country residence Chequers, which were believed to involve Mr Johnson in 2020 and 2021, would not be probed further.

The Cabinet Office came under fire from Mr Johnson after it emerged it had handed police a dossier of potential rules breaches from the former PM’s diaries. The ex-Tory leader’s office previously said his lawyers wrote to police to “explain in detail” why the Cabinet Office was “entirely wrong in its assertions”.

The Met decision will inflame already heightened tensions within Mr Sunak’s party. Just last week Zac Goldsmsith, a key Johnson ally, quit the government with an attack on the PM. A government source told The Independent that the issue was an “operational matter for the police”.

The Met said its own officers and Thames Valley colleagues had assessed official diary entries passed by the Cabinet Office. Scotland Yard said each looked at events in their area and both had concluded “that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation”.

Boris Johnson had claimed Cabinet Office ‘entirely wrong’ to hand over dossier (AP)

However, Scotland Yard revealed that it would open a new probe into a “birthday drinks” event held for Sir Bernard’s wife Anne Jenkin on 8 December 2020 – a gathering held in the Westminster office of deputy Commons speaker Dame Eleanor Laing.

The chair of the privileges committee which investigated Mr Johnson over Partygate reportedly attended the drinks gathering to mark the 65th birthday of Baroness Jenkin, a Conservative peer, at the time London was under strict tier 2 measures which banned socialising indoors.

Mr Johnson had demanded Mr Jenkin’s resignation from the privileges committee after the Guido Fawkes website first revealed the drinks reception, accusing the committee chair of “rank hypocrisy”.

Dame Eleanor initially confirmed that the event took place – but claimed she had used a two-metre ruler to ensure social distancing so that “nobody who was working here was put at risk”.

Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin reportedly attended the drinks event (PA Media)

Sir Bernard told Guido Fawkes that he “did not attend any drinks parties during lockdown”. When pressed if was denying drinking at the event, Mr Jenkin said: “I don’t recall.” Responding on Tuesday night, Sir Bernard said: “It is not appropriate to comment on a continuing investigation.”

Baroness Jenkin and Dame Eleanor did not respond to questions about the event. A WhatsApp message reportedly sent by Baroness Jenkin described the event as “joint birthday drinks” that would be “socially distanced” to mark her own birthday and the 54th birthday of Tory MP Virginia Crosbie.

Ms Crosbie apologised last week for “briefly” attending the gathering, but insisted that she did not drink. “I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event.”

Police detectives had originally decided not to issue any fines over the CCHQ party on 14 December, after a probe based only on photos and questionnaires. But a video which later emerged showing staff drinking, dancing and joking about Covid rules, sparked a rethink.

An invitation obtained by the BBC read: “JINGLE AND MINGLE: Save the date - Monday December 14th at 6pm for the Shaun Bailey for London holiday party.”

Tory ‘mingle and jingle’ Christmas party (Daily Mirror)

The failed mayoral candidate has previously apologised for the event. The Liberal Democrats called on Mr Sunak to block Mr Bailey from taking his seat in the Lords while the Christmas party is under investigation – and strip the Tory of the peerage if he is fined by police.

“Rishi Sunak needs to confirm he will call for honours to be stripped from anyone found to have broken the law,” said Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dems’ deputy leader.

CCHQ said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members seconded to the London mayoral campaign of Mr Bailey over the “unauthorised” event. Tory aide Ben Mallet , who was awarded an OBE on the list, is also visible in the footage.

The force said it could revisit assessments of No 10 and Chequers events if significant evidence comes to light. It added: “The approach to the assessment of these events has been consistent, enforcing the law carefully, thoroughly, proportionately, impartially and without fear or favour.”

For a full investigation to be launched police said they require “evidence of a serious and flagrant breach” of the Covid laws, and for a probe to concern people who “knew or ought to have known what they were doing was an offence”.

The Met’s previous Partygate investigation saw 83 people, including the former prime minister and Mr Sunak, given a total of 126 fines.