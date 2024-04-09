Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

IN FOCUS

Yes, the ‘elitist’ Foreign Office needs to change – but not in the way you might think

As former diplomats lead calls for the elitist department to be replaced, the colonial artworks from an imperialist past are the least of the Foreign Office’s worries, argues Anthony Seldon

Tuesday 09 April 2024 06:00
Comments
Grand designs: murals on display in the Whitehall institution
Grand designs: murals on display in the Whitehall institution (PA)

Victorian foreign secretary Lord Malmesbury had had a particularly good lunch, but was not amused when he sauntered back to his desk in the old Foreign Office in Downing Street to find that the ceiling had disobligingly collapsed onto his desk.

The whole office was indeed in a sad state. When foreign dignitaries visited the building, they were given to nervously eyeing the plaster, which was being held up by temporary beams. “It is opening up the whole nation to ridicule,” lamented The Times.  

Reputational damage provided the impetus for the current Foreign Office building to be erected at vast expense. The 17th-century terrace houses that had been built at the same time as No 10 and No 11 by rogue property speculator George Downing were razed to the ground to make way for the grand pile designed by George Gilbert Scott, which opened in 1868.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in