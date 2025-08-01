Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to parts of Pakistan after a US security alert reported a threat to high-end hotels in Karachi.

"The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi," the United States Embassy in Islamabad issued a travel advisory said in a security alert.

It added: “The US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official US government personnel to these hotels."

The State Department said it sometimes places areas in foreign countries such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official US government personnel in response to such threats.

People have been urged to avoid crowds, stay alert in places frequently visited by tourists and citizens of Western countries and to keep a low profile.

open image in gallery A US security alert reported a threat to high-end hotels in Karachi ( PA Archive (Donall Farmer/PA) )

The State Department currently has a travel advisory in place for Pakistan that advises US citizens to reconsider traveling there due to the risk of terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

Following the US alert, the UK made a similar move and Britain’s foreign ministry also advised against all but essential travel to parts of Pakistan.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FDCO) explains levels of violence in Karachi can vary and the area has seen a recent increase in armed robbery.

“The safety of daily activity can be unpredictable. Criminal and political violence is common, including armed carjacking, robbery, kidnap and murder,” The FDCO explains.

“Strikes called by religious and political parties can cause significant disruption and sometimes lead to violent civil unrest. Smaller-scale labour strikes are also common and cause regular disruptions locally,” it added.

The FDCO explained there is a risk of violence in parts of the city including the government offices.

Although big hotels and the financial district are generally seen as more stable, there is still a risk.

Travellers who do visit are told to travel “carefully” and to take advice from hosts or trusted contacts, follow instructions from law enforcement officers and be prepared to cancel or cut back your plans.