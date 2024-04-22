Two people killed in house fire in north London as Met launches investigation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been confirmed dead after a fire ripped through a house in northeast London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to an address on Forest Road, Walthamstow at around 10:25pm on Sunday after several neighbours reported a blaze had broken out at the house.

Firefighters attended the scene and two people were discovered inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene by London Ambulance Service crew.

Pictures from the scene showed the front of the house badly damaged by the fire. The front door and upstairs window were charred black by the flames.

The back windows of the house were also badly damaged, suggesting the blaze destroyed the entire house.

A police cordon remained in place on Monday morning as the LFB and Metropolitan Police worked to establish the cause of the fire.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Walthamstow, Woodford, Leyton and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene to tackle the blaze, which was under control by 12:22 on Monday morning.

File photo: Forest Road in Walthamstow ( Google )

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation is ongoing after a fatal fire in Walthamstow.

“Police were called at 22:24hrs on Sunday, 21 April to a report of a fire at a house on Forest Road, E17.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade.

“Sadly, two people were found deceased inside the property. Work is underway to confirm their identities.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call 101, quoting reference 7022/21April.