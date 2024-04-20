Drone footage shows destruction to historic London pub caused by huge fire

Drone footage captures the damage from a fire at a historic pub in London’s southwest on Friday night (19 April).

Emergency crews were called to the Burn Bullock in Mitcham at around 7:30pm amid reports that the London Road building was on fire.

Around 80 firefighters were on the scene tackling the blaze at the heritage-listed pub, which has been closed for more than 10 years.

Drone shots from above the building show the damage to the ground, first and second floors.

The roof of the now-derelict public house, which dates back between the 16th and 17th century, was also destroyed.