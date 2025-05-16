Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Bicester fire latest: Three dead after huge blaze and multiple explosions heard at former RAF base

Two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday

Alexander Butler
Friday 16 May 2025 11:06 BST
Comments
Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base

Three people including two firefighters have died after “explosions” were heard as a huge fire ripped through a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday, with two more rushed to hospital with serious injuries, Oxfordshire County Council said.

A member of the public also died, the council added. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing in the sky for miles following the fire at the site which had been converted for use by businesses.

Kieran McGurk, a product director who lives opposite the site, said he heard “multiple bangs” and saw a plume of smoke while out walking.

Ten fire and rescue crews rushed to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

A social media user shared images of massive black plumes of smoke coming from the site – adding they had heard “multiple explosions”.

Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.”

Watch: Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base

Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base
16 May 2025 11:05

'Close friend' of Bicester Motion died

A close friend of Bicester Motion, the company that manages the former RAF base, died in the blaze.

The 444-acre site former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station was bought and redeveloped by the organisation in 2013.

Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries.

In a statement, Bicester Motion said: “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

“There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 11:02

Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to firefighters following former RAF base blaze

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the two firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a former RAF base.

“Devastating news,” the prime minister wrote on social media.

Sir Keir added: “My thoughts are with their families and friends.

“The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:56

'I heard lots of bangs. It was crazy,' says resident

Ellie, a 26-year-old who lives across the road from the site, also said she saw plumes of smoke coming from the buildings on Thursday evening.

She said: “There was a big black plume of smoke coming out of there. I heard loads of pops and crackles and bangs. It was quite bad.

“It was so weird because I had my blinds shut at the time and I was like what is going on. It was crazy and then I looked out the window and saw it.”

Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:51

Pictured: Thick black smoke billows above former RAF base

Emergency services rushed to Bicester Motion at 6.39pm on Thursday, where two firefighters died
(BBC)
Thick smoke could be seen billowing across the sky for miles
(Oxfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner)
Residents reported hearing explosions and loud bangs during the fire
(@kajer87/Kieran McG)
Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:49

Fire is now under control, say authorities

The fire that ripped through Bicester Motion - described as the “most complete example of an RAF airbase” by Historic England, has been brought under control.

Ten fire crews rushed to the inferno after being called at 6.39pm on Thursday. Four crews remain at the scene with the fire now under control, according to Oxfordshire County Council.

Two other firefighters were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after tackling the blaze.

Damaged buildings at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:45

Three dead including two firefighters, says council

Three people including two firefighters have died in a huge inferno that ripped through a former RAF base on Thursday evening.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to Bicester Motion, a site used by businesses, at around 6pm on Thursday night.

Residents and witnesses described seeing massive plumes of smoke billowing from the building, as well as hearing “multiple explosions” coming from the site.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. It is unclear how the firefighters or member of the public died.

On Friday, Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.”

Three people including two firefighters have died in a huge inferno that ripped through a former RAF base on Thursday
(Oxfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner)
Alexander Butler16 May 2025 10:42

