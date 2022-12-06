Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are fears that the skyrocketing costs of formula milk will force babies into hospitals from malnourishment and serious illnesses.

An independent inquiry by the charity Feed discovered struggling parents are already being forced to put their babies’ health at risk by missing feeds, diluting formula or giving them unsuitable food such as porridge as they cannot access formula.

It comes as research carried out by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) found the cost of formula has soared from August 2021 to November 2022 - with the price of the least expensive brand rising by 22 per cent.

BPAS, Feed, and Mumsnet argued Healthy Start vouchers, which amount to £8.50 a week, is no longer enough to cover the quantity of formula required to “safely feed” a newborn in their first six months. The organisations urged the government to raise the Healthy Start allowance from £8.50 to £10 per week.

One Baby Bank said it had seen “an enormous increase in referrals for parents struggling to feed their little ones” due to the surging price of formula milk and warned babies would be forced into “hospital” because they are malnourished.

Campaigners stated there would be a substantial increase in the amount of families who cannot afford to keep their babies fed if ministers, retailers, and the brands behind formula milk do not introduce measures to tackle soaring prices.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of BPAS, said: “We know that families experiencing food poverty resort to unsafe feeding methods, such as stretching out time between feeds and watering down formula.

“The government cannot stand by as babies are placed at risk of malnutrition and serious illness due to the cost of living crisis and the soaring price of infant formula.

“Improving access to breastfeeding support and challenging the exploitative practices within the infant formula industry are vital in the long term, but it is clear that that action is needed now as families face an incredibly difficult winter.”

She called for the government to raise the value of Healthy Start Vouchers to “protect the health of the youngest and most vulnerable members” of society.

Healthy Start Vouchers are distributed to women in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland who are pregnant or have young children to purchase nutritious food items with.

While the NHS advises that babies are breastfed for their first year, research shows the majority of babies will be given some formula milk or be wholly fed with formula milk by the time they are six to eight weeks old.

Michelle Herd, co-founder of AberNecessites, a Baby Bank based in the North East of Scotland, said: “We have seen an enormous increase in referrals for parents struggling to feed their little ones due to the soaring prices of formula milk.

“We are dealing with the youngest babies in society – we must ensure they are fed. There is no other option. We need to make sure that infant formula is available to families who need it - whether that be through food banks and baby banks.

“In addition, the government must investigate rising costs, particularly for vital products such as infant formula. Our fear is that without access to this basic essential, we will see babies in hospital, malnourished.“

Britons are being forced to contend with surging energy bills, 40-year high inflation and stagnant wages.

“Tackling infant food insecurity requires long-term financial support for families, as well as maximising pathways for emergency access to formula,” Dr Erin Williams, director and co-founder of Feed, said.