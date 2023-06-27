Urgent four-day warning for households who risk missing out on £400 energy payment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of households risk missing out on £400 of energy bills support if they do not make a claim in the next four days.

Many people on prepayment meters, often the most vulnerable, have not received the Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers that were paid out between October 2022 and March 2023 - with a combined £100 million still yet to be claimed before Friday’s deadline.

Any household with an electricity supply in England, Scotland and Wales was eligible for the government’s £400 discount, with the payment sent automatically in instalments to those paying by direct debit.

People on traditional prepayment meters were due to receive vouchers by text, email or post to redeem when they top up at the usual point - but many have gone unclaimed.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, urged anyone who has not claimed the vouchers to contact their electricity supplier.

He said: “As energy bills have spiralled, National Energy Action knows how crucial the Government's Energy Bills Support Scheme has been.

“The £400, paid in six instalments of £66 or £67, has helped many people this winter.

“But prepayment customers - often some of the most vulnerable - were paid in vouchers and millions remain unclaimed.”

The charity has said it has come across many cases where potential applicants have risked missing out because they did not know they were eligible.

"It's vital money at a time when it's never been needed more,” Mr Scorer added.

National Energy Action data has shown the London boroughs of Westminster, Hampstead and Kilburn, Ealing Central and Acton, Brent Central, and Finchley and Golders Green are the areas where most vouchers are waiting to be redeemed.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Far too often support payments under this scheme have not found their way to vulnerable households.

“There is now less than a week to go before this support will be lost to households forever.

“If anyone feels they have missed out on Energy Bills Support Scheme payments they should contact their energy firm immediately.”