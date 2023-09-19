Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tales detailing the wonders of the four-day working week have been a constant in recent years.

But has the time for a shorter stint at the office finally arrived? The four-day working week has been backed by governments across the world, adopted by several businesses and hailed a “major breakthrough” in a recent trial.

Following the six month trial, the largest conducted in the world, most of the 61 companies involved said they would stick to the shorter week.

A variety of businesses across multiple sectors took part, committing to a 32-hour working week and reducing their working hours for all staff by 20 per cent.

In our latest Ask Me Anything event for The Independent, readers will be able to ask India Burgess, a researcher and consultant at the thinktank Autonomy, questions about the four-day working week.

Autonomy helps companies move their workforce onto a shorter week - so India will be able to tackle your burning questions about the trendy work pattern.

What are the benefits? Are there any drawbacks? Who's for and it who's against it? And which companies have trialed it so far?

Our expert India Burgess will be on hand from 4pm-4.30pm BST, on Tuesday 19 September to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event. She will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join us live on this page from 4pm as India tackles as many of your queries as she can