Four people and husky injured in dog attack by two bulldogs on beach

Four people and a dog have been injured in an alleged attack by other dogs on a busy beach at the weekend.

Marie Hay took her Siberian Husky, Naevia, to the busy Redcar beach near Middlesborough on Sunday afternoon along with two of her daughters.

But two dogs allegedly approached Naevia and jumped on her in an unprovoked attack at around 3pm.

Three women and one man had to be treated in hospital for their injuries, and Naevia has also been left needing treatment.

Ms Hay says she’s now facing a £14,000 vets bill to save the life of her Husky following the attack.

The mum-of-three told Teeside Live that she had been looking forward to a peaceful walk on the beach with her daughters and letting her six-year-old Husky off the lead for a paddle in the sea.

But Ms Hay claims Naevia was still on her lead when a couple and their two young children came onto the beach with their two “bulldog style” pets.

Ms Hay claims that the owners called out that her dogs were “friendly” right before one of them reportedly jumped at Naevia.

She claimed the two approaching dogs weren’t wearing leads or harnesses.

The mum added that the second “bulldog type” dog then also got involved as members of the public rushed to help, some getting injured in the process.

Ms Hay claims the attack lasted 10 minutes but this has not been verified by police.

And after police attended the scene to take details of the attack, the other dogs’ owner later gave them a counter allegation in a statement.

In a full statement, Cleveland Police told The Independent: “Police were called to the beach near the caravan park at Redcar just after 3pm on Sunday 5th February to a report of a dog attack by two bulldog type pets on a husky.

“Officers attended the scene and took initial details including (later) a counter allegation from the bulldogs’ owner. It is understood at least one of the dogs received veterinary treatment and a man and three women attended hospital for treatment - primarily for hand injuries.

“As part of ongoing enquiries we are obtaining more detailed accounts as well as details of any confirmed injuries to the dogs and people involved.

“Police have already spoken to a number of independent witnesses but would appeal for anyone who saw the incident or who may have footage of it to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 022669.”

Ms Hay said both she and her daughter, Jessica, who is 20, needed treatment for bite injuries and a tetanus injection following the incident.

Naevia, Ms Hay added, is currently under specialist vets care at Sedgefield Referrals and could face life-changing injuries

The mum said she is currently struggling to sleep and feels “shocked and traumatised” after the attack.

Ms Hay continued, saying her insurance only covers £4,000 but she needs to find £14,000 for the treatment her pet needs so she has set up a Go Fund Me page for Naevia.