Turkish and Syrian families in UK fear for loved ones caught in deadly earthquake

Turkish and Syrian families in the UK fear for their loved ones after the deadly earthquakes that devastated both countries on Monday.

The initial 7.8 magnitude tremor is the worst to hit Turkey since 1999 with a death toll of more than 11,000 so far.

Rim Turkmani has relatives and friends in Aleppo, Syria, but doesn’t yet know if all have survived the natural disaster. Those that have are forced to lie down on cold streets as there is nowhere to seek shelter and going indoors is not safe, she told the Independent.

Rescuers continue to work to find survivors after the earthquakes left thousands of people dead (REUTERS)

“Some of them are still in the streets now,” the research director for think tank LSE Ideas in London said.

“They don't feel that it's safe to go back to their homes because there are still aftershocks. Some of my friends are under the rubble. We don’t know whether they’re dead or alive in the south of Turkey.”

Student Serhat Balta, from Nottingham Trent University, told the Independent that the homes of his family in Elbistan, southern Turkey had been destroyed.

“Pretty much the whole city is wiped out and for us to recover will probably take 5 to 10 years,” he said. “There’s nothing left to call it a city, to be honest. And it’s not looking good.”

Rim Turkmani, pictured during a previous visit to Turkey, says she doesn’t know whether some of her friends are dead or alive (Rim Turkmani)

Search and rescue operations in Syria's northern city of Aleppo (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Balta’s uncle and two aunties live in Elbistan. He said he feels “helpless and devastated” but is doing his best to support those needs.

He said two plane cargoes of aid have been organised to carry donated goods from Birmingham to Turkey. Mr Balta is one of many volunteers helping get the items from Nottingham to the airport.

“We extended the time for a few more days as there’s a lot of people in Midlands that’s coming down to Nottingham to donate,” he said. “Two cargoes plane flying out as well, which is organised by Turkey community centers.”

Emergency workers trying to rescue victims in Elbistan, Turkey (IHA)

Dilan Altun, 22, has a large number of relatives in Elbistan, Turkey, including her grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins, many of whom have been left homeless.

“I’ve never seen my grandad cry – they’re trying to help others but they’ve got nothing themselves,” Ms Altun, from north London, said.

Kahramanmara in Turkey was also badly damaged by the earthquake (AP)

“People are hungry, kids, elderly (people) and pregnant women,” she continued. “People have to sleep outside in the rain and snow – some people have actually died from the weather conditions after being rescued from the rubble.

“All I can feel is guilt… I feel guilty to be in my warm home, I feel guilty for falling asleep in my bed when everyone is out there in the cold and helpless.

“The locals are pinpointing exactly where and how many people are under rubble but they receive (zero) help…

“They have to dig with their own hands and nails to try to get some people out.”