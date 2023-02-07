A toddler was pulled from underneath the rubble of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, after a deadly earthquake struck on Monday, 6 February.

Footage posted on Twitter by the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) shows the youngster being carried to safety.

More than 6,300 people across Syria and Turkey have been killed since two earthquakes struck on Monday, 6 February with a third tremor on Tuesday.

A United Nations has said that it is feared thousands of children may have died.

Turkey has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces in the wake of the devastation.

