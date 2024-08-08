Support truly

Four anti-immigration protestors were surrounded by anti-racism activists at a demonstration in Brighton, as thousands took to the streets across the UK to march against far-right violence.

Police were prepared for hundreds of far-right rioters and anti-immigration protests in dozens of towns and cities on Wednesday night, but were met largely by peaceful anti-fascist counter-protesters who turned up to protect local immigration centres and solicitor’s offices.

Demonstrations had been planned on Telegram channels linked with last week’s far-right riots, with a list of 39 immigration and law centres which had circulated as potential targets.

The police human barrier was surrounded by thousands of anti-racist protestors ( @AlecLuhn/X )

But in Brighton, thousands of counter-demonstrators crowded out the handful of anti-immigration protesters who turned out.

Police had to form a barrier around the protestors as they were surrounded by crowds of people chanting “refugees are welcome here”.

Dozens of extra police arrived to strengthen the ring of officers protecting the protestors, before they were moved away from the crowd and driven in a police van towards the railway station.

The anti-racist demonstration, which remained peaceful throughout, took on a carnival-style atmosphere as the evening progressed.

A celebratory atmosphere prevailed in Brighton ( @Bairdian/X )

Samba bands and loud singing took over the streets as demonstrators celebrated a successful and uplifting evening.

The celebratory mood was mirrored in other counter-protests which took place around the country, including in London (North Finchley and Walthamstow), Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle.

This morning, the Metropolitan Police thanked Londoners for "coming together" and "showing community spirit" last night.

Mike Barton, the former chief constable of Durham Police, told BBC Breakfast this morning that the public response was “inspirational”, and that the evening was a “raging success because the police and the public worked together”.