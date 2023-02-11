Fraudster used encrypted social media platform to steal millions from 30,000 victims
Ramzan Abubakarov, 21, stole millions from his victims through his his online criminal network
A North London fraudster was jailed for swindling a total of £1.9 million from over 30,000 victims.
Ramzan Abubakarov, 21, was sentenced to jail for three years on February 8, at Croydon Crown Court.
The scammer - from Hendon - was found guilty of fraud by false representation, supply of articles for use in fraud, and possession of articles for use in fraud in a trial last December at the same court.
