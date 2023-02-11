Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fraudster used encrypted social media platform to steal millions from 30,000 victims

Ramzan Abubakarov, 21, stole millions from his victims through his his online criminal network

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Saturday 11 February 2023 19:26
Comments
<p>Abubakarov was sentenced to jail for the next three years</p>

Abubakarov was sentenced to jail for the next three years

(Met Police)

A North London fraudster was jailed for swindling a total of £1.9 million from over 30,000 victims.

Ramzan Abubakarov, 21, was sentenced to jail for three years on February 8, at Croydon Crown Court.

The scammer - from Hendon - was found guilty of fraud by false representation, supply of articles for use in fraud, and possession of articles for use in fraud in a trial last December at the same court.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in