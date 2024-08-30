Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Free childcare is set to be expanded next week as children aged nine months and older become eligible for 15 hours a week.

The planned expansions was set up by the Conservatives, with Labour recommitting to the measures. The phased rollout with see childcare expanded again in September 2025 from 15 hours to 30 for all children between nine months and school age.

The deadline to apply for this for the coming school term is August 31.

The Department for Education says “the scale of the inherited delivery challenge is substantial,” and requires an “unprecedented rate of growth” in childcare places and staff. They add that this means some parents will not be able to secure their first-choice of provider.

Prime minister Keir Starmer and education secretary Bridget Phillipson visit a nursery ( REUTERS )

However, Labour has committed to using empty or under-used classrooms to deliver 100,000 new nursery places before free childcare expands again in 2025.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “I’ve already said that early years is my number one priority. That’s why we are delivering the childcare rollout I know will be such a help to hard-pressed parents, with 15 hours of early education per week for 9-month-olds and above from next week, alongside more wraparound childcare for school children.

“This inherited plan comes with significant delivery challenges - I must warn that for some parents it will not be plain sailing - and while I am excited to see children starting nursery for the first time, or parents being able to increase their working hours, the work for government starts now.

“Over the next year, I will be working flat out with my team to ensure the next phase of the rollout is possible - doubling parents’ childcare entitlements to 30 hours a week.”

Here’s what you need to know about applying for free childcare:

How do I apply for free childcare?

To apply for free childcare, you and your child must meet certain eligibility criteria. The number of hours of free childcare you can get will vary depending on the age of your child.

If your child is nine months old, you can get up to 15 hours of free childcare. If your child will be aged between 9 and 23 months old on 31 August, you can apply from 12 May.

If your child is two, you can get up to 15 hours of free childcare. You can apply from when your child is one year and 36 weeks.

If they are aged three to four, you can get up to 30 hours, and you can apply from when your child is two years and 36 weeks.

When you apply, you’ll receive a code to give to your childcare provider. You must renew your code every three months to confirm your eligibility.

For details on how to apply and eligibilty for free childcare, visit the government’s website.