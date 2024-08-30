UK politics live: Starmer called ‘petty’ over Margaret Thatcher portrait row as PM to reveal smoking ban
Tories attack Starmer after removing a Thatcher portrait from No 10
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer is facing backlash for moving a £100,000 portrait of Margaret Thatcher in No 10 Downing Street because he found it “unsettling”.
The portrait controvercy has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative MPs, who branded his decision as “petty” and an act of disrespect.
Tory MP Greg Smith accused Sir Keir of a lack of disrespect for historical figures, while other Conservatives suggested it reflected Starmer’s insecurity when compared to Thatcher’s achievements.
It comes as the prime minister hinted at a potential smoking ban in outdoor spaces like pub gardens.
Speaking in Paris, he confirmed changes to smoking laws are under consideration, with details to be revealed soon. But the move has sparked concern among hospitality groups over potential negative impacts on the sector.
The potential new Tobacco and Vapes Bill also caused cabinet tensions with Business Department officials warning that the move could create financial challenges for the industry.
Swinney to begin SNP conference with post-mortem of election result
John Swinney’s first party conference since returning as SNP leader is due to begin – with a post-mortem examination into what went wrong in the election campaign.
The SNP dropped to just nine seats in the July 4 poll, its worst return in more than a decade.
The first session of the Edinburgh conference will be a behind-closed-doors meeting led by Mr Swinney that will assess what went wrong in the campaign.
Speaking on Thursday, he described the election as “very difficult” for the party.
“There’s obviously a lesson that we’ve to learn from that, and that would be part of the discussion on Friday morning,” he said.
“What’s important is the SNP focuses on building for the future.
“We’ve got a great track record of serving the people of Scotland, we need to build on that to make sure we make the positive and hopeful case for independence and that will be at the heart of the party conference.”
Over the course of the weekend, speeches from depute leader Keith Brown, Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and Mr Swinney will be punctuated by “policy discussions” with Scottish government ministers including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson and Finance Secretary Shona Robison.
Mr Robertson will likely face questions from members about the recent controversy surrounding his meeting with the deputy Israeli ambassador.
What is the government’s policy on smoking and vaping?
Asked about smoking on Thursday, Sir Keir told reporters he would “take decisions in this space”, and warned that smoking kills more than 80,000 each year.
“That’s a preventable death,” the prime minister said. “It’s a huge burden on the NHS and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer.” He added: “More details will be revealed.”
Labour’s election-winning 2024 manifesto pledged preventative public health measures, and policy makers said their quest for “longer, healthier lives… starts with smoking”.
The manifesto read: “Labour will ensure the next generation can never legally buy cigarettes and ensure all hospitals integrate ‘opt-out’ smoking cessation interventions into routine care. Labour will ban vapes from being branded and advertised to appeal to children to stop the next generation from becoming hooked on nicotine.”
Setting out their legislative agenda in the King’s Speech in July, ministers promised to table a Tobacco and Vapes Bill to progressively increase the age at which people can buy cigarettes, similar to a Bill of the same name tabled by the previous Conservative administration earlier this year – to ban shopkeepers from selling cigarettes to anybody born in 2009 or later.
Watch: Smokers ‘heroes of the nation’, says Nigel Farage as he lights up cigarette near Downing Street pub
Smokers ‘heroes of the nation’, says Nigel Farage as he lights up cigarette near pub
Nigel Farage has branded smokers the “heroes of the nation in terms of the amount of taxation they pay”, in response to a potential cigarettes ban outside pubs. The Reform UK leader lit up a cigarette outside the Westminster Arms shortly before 6pm on Thursday (29 August), less than 400m from the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street. Sir Keir Starmer earlier told reporters the loss of lives because of smoking are “preventable” and that his ministers would “take decisions” on an outdoor cigarettes ban. According to leaked Whitehall papers, ministers could extend the indoor smoking ban to beer gardens, university and hospital campuses, sports grounds, children’s play areas and small parks.
Cleverly accused of worsening asylum backlog by ‘dithering’ on key decisions
Former home secretary James Cleverly has faced criticism after being accused of exacerbating the asylum backlog earlier this year by delaying crucial decisions, The Guardian reports.
Insiders and the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) alleged thar Mr Cleverly’s hesitation led to a significant drop in asylum decisions between March and June, with approvals falling from 24,348 in the first quarter to just 15,965 in the second.
A leaked email from May revealed that senior Home Office officials were awaiting ministerial guidance, diverting staff to other tasks while the key decisions were stalled.
The delay coincided with the introduction of the Illegal Migration Act, which aimed to prevent the processing of many asylum claims after 7 March.
Critics argued that the government’s Rwanda deportation plan and the legal challenges it faced have contributed to a growing “perma-backlog”.
Fran Heathcote, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents asylum caseworkers, said: “We’re aware of the slowdown in asylum decisions between March and June but this in no way reflects a lack of effort or performance from our members.
“Instead many of our members were diverted on to other workstreams whilst the Illegal Migration Act prevented decisions being made on asylum claims made since March 2023 and the previous government dithered on making the decisions required to unlock these.
“Our members tell us that processing of claims has started to ramp up again since replacement arrangements were introduced in the king’s speech.”
Ministers have ‘no plans’ to force businesses to accept four-day week demands
The government has “no plans” to force businesses to accept employees’ four-day working week requests.
Conservative shadow business secretary Kevin Hollinrake claimed businesses were “petrified” about Labour’s Make Work Pay plans, which The Telegraph reported could include new rights for workers to demand a four-day week.
But a Department for Business and Trade spokesperson denied they would “impose” the working pattern on businesses.
The PA news agency understands any plan to open up “compressed hours” to more workers would not result in bank holiday-style weekends each week, and that employees would usually need to work their contracted hours, even if they choose to over fewer days.
The Whitehall spokesperson said: “We have no plans to impose a four-day working week on employers or employees. Any changes to employment legislation will be consulted on, working in partnership with business.
“Our Make Work Pay plan is designed around increasing productivity and creating the right conditions for businesses to support sustained economic growth. Many employers already provide good, family-friendly conditions for their workers because they know that doing so improves morale and retention.
“We are working in close partnership with business and civil society to find the balance between improving workers’ rights while supporting the brilliant businesses that pay people’s wages.”
Esther McVey defends controversial post comparing smoking ban to Holocaust
Conservative MP Esther McVey has defended a controversial tweet citing a Holocaust-era poem to criticised the government’s proposed smoking ban, despite backlash from Jewish groups who condemned the comparison as “repugnant” and “tasteless”.
The MP for Tatton, who previously served as a minister, shared a shortened version of Martin Niemöller’s 1946 poem “First They Came” on social media.
Ms McVey used the poem to draw a parallel with Labour’s proposed outdoor smoking ban.
The post sparked widespread criticism, with Jewish groups and others denouncing the comparison as highly inappropiate.
Despite the outcry, the Tory MP has not retracter her comments, insisting on the relevance of the poem to her critique of the proposed smoking legislation.
Border Force staff at Heathrow to launch strike in rosters dispute
Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport will launch a four-day strike on Saturday in a long-running dispute over rosters.
Around 650 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out amid complaints that new rosters are inflexible.
The staff will then work to rule and refuse to work overtime from September 4 to 22.
The union said its research showed that four in five Heathrow Border Force workers suffer from stress at work.
More than one in four have taken time off due to stress or related mental health reasons since the introduction of the new rosters in April, said the union.
Most staff regularly worry about managing home commitments around work, according to the PCS.
General secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This survey shows how badly our members’ wellbeing is being affected by the new roster system.
“These inflexible rosters are preventing parents dropping off and picking up their children from school. Managers could easily resolve the issue by allowing greater flexibility and by agreeing fixed shifts that give our members the chance to plan their caring responsibilities.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We appreciate the tireless work that Border Force do to keep our borders safe and secure, and we are committed to continuing our conversations with the union so we can find an agreement that works for both the public and staff.
Poll: Majority of voters support banning outdoor smoking
A YouGov poll has revealed the majority of Britons support banning smoking in pub gardens and outdoor restaurants.
Almost six in ten (58 per cent) of British adults would either tend to support or strongly support banning smoking in pub gardens and outdoor restaurants.
Just over a third (35 per cent) say they would tend to oppose or strongly oppose the idea.
Labour dismisses claims businesses being forced to accept four-day week
Education minister Baroness Jacqui Smith has dismissed reports of a businesses being forced to accept employees’ demands for a four-day week, saying the government’s plans for flexible working would enable fewer days to be worked through compressed hours.
She told LBC radio: “We think that flexible working is actually good for productivity. So the four-day week that I know is on the front of quite a lot of newspapers today, what we’re actually talking about there is the type of flexible working that enables you to use compressed hours.
“So perhaps instead of working eight hours a day for five days, you work 10 hours a day for four days.
“So you’re still doing the same amount of work, but perhaps you’re doing it in a way that enables you, for example, to need less childcare, to spend more time with your family, to do other things, that encourages more people into the workplace, which is an enormous part of that growth mission.”
Asked about jobs such as teachers who would not be able to do a four-day week using compressed hours, Lady Smith said: “Well, no, and nor can lots of other people, but that doesn’t mean that those people that can do it shouldn’t have the ability to do it.”
Government will ‘take decisions’ on potential outdoor smoking ban, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government will “take decisions” on a potential outdoor smoking ban in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressures on the NHS.
Industry leaders have warned that the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, would be another “nail in the coffin” for pubs and bars.
According to leaked proposals seen by The Sun newspaper, the Government is set to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.
The indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.
Sir Keir told reporters in Paris: “My starting point on this is to remind everyone that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking. That’s a preventable death.
“It’s a huge burden on the NHS, and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer. So, yes, we are going to take decisions in this space.
“More details will be revealed, but this is a preventable series of deaths, and we’ve got to take the action to reduce the burden on the NHS and reduce the burden on the taxpayer.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments