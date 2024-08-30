✕ Close Keir Starmer and Olaf Scholz shake hands as prime minister arrives in Berlin

Sir Keir Starmer is facing backlash for moving a £100,000 portrait of Margaret Thatcher in No 10 Downing Street because he found it “unsettling”.

The portrait controvercy has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative MPs, who branded his decision as “petty” and an act of disrespect.

Tory MP Greg Smith accused Sir Keir of a lack of disrespect for historical figures, while other Conservatives suggested it reflected Starmer’s insecurity when compared to Thatcher’s achievements.

It comes as the prime minister hinted at a potential smoking ban in outdoor spaces like pub gardens.

Speaking in Paris, he confirmed changes to smoking laws are under consideration, with details to be revealed soon. But the move has sparked concern among hospitality groups over potential negative impacts on the sector.

The potential new Tobacco and Vapes Bill also caused cabinet tensions with Business Department officials warning that the move could create financial challenges for the industry.