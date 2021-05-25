Surrey has become the first council in England to provide free period products in a move that campaigners say could be followed in other areas.

Period pads will be provided from public buildings and offices around the county in what has been hailed as a “milestone moment” by campaigners and a “life-changing” for women grappling with period poverty.

It comes after research by charity Plan International found three in 10 girls in the UK have struggled to afford or access period products during the coronavirus emergency.

Over half had to resort to toilet paper instead of proper products and one in five said their periods have been more difficult to cope with due to not having enough toilet roll.

Manjit K Gill, founder of Binti International, a period rights charity that has spearheaded the new scheme alongside Surrey Council, said: “Our grassroots level conversations have taught us that deep-rooted barriers to breaking stigmas attached to periods are shared by all communities in one way or another.”

She said shame and stigma results in many who cannot afford tampons or pads “suffering in silence”.

Laura Coryton, whose campaign led to period products no longer being classed as “luxury, non-essential items” and taxed at five per cent from this year onwards, told The Independent she was “absolutely thrilled” about the new measures in Surrey.

“I hope we can prove this model works in Surrey and this is something which can be replicated in England and Wales,” she said. “It is a milestone moment for the country.”

“The changes will boost people’s confidence. It reduces anxiety especially as we are opening up again after lockdown.

“If you have ever gone to the gym or to a restaurant or to work without products because you forgot or came on to your period early, under this scheme you would be able to access them. It is life-changing. It is going to change the way people think about periods.”

But she called for more financial support from the government to ensure other councils around England can introduce equivalent measures.

Scotland became the world’s first country to make period products free for everyone last November after a lengthy campaign.

Until the removal of VAT on period products earlier this year, the average lifetime cost of sanitary products was estimated at around £4,800.

The new initiative in Surrey, which will also include a mechanism for local residents to donate their period pads, comes after research found around nine in 10 women were forced to use toilet paper at work due to having no period products with them.

Tim Oliver, Surrey County Council’s leader, said: “We would hate to think anybody would suffer in silence without access to these products for fear of shame or indignity.

“That absolutely should not be the case, and we hope that this initiative is an important step towards eradicating that stigma.”