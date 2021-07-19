Cathedral cancels bell ringing for ‘Freedom day’ after backlash

A cathedral has been forced to cancel a planned bell ringing to mark so-called Freedom day after triggering an angry backlash.

Chester Cathedral announced on Sunday that it would ring its bells twice on Monday in recognition of the rolling back of Covid restrictions.

“To mark ‘Freedom Day’, the Cathedral bells will ring tomorrow between 1.30pm and 5pm today,” it said in a tweet.

But after the proposal was condemned as “grotesque” and “tone deaf”, the cathedral said it would be cancelling the event.

“We thank you all for your feedback regarding an intention to ring the Cathedral bells tomorrow [Monday] marking ‘Freedom Day’,” said a post on the cathedral’s Twitter account.

“We apologise sincerely for the insensitivity of this plan and for any upset cause. The bells will not ring.”

A second post said the Dean had “refused permission for the proposed Monday ringing to take place on hearing about it”.

A view of Chester Cathedral, which was founded as a Benedictine Abbey in 1092 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The relaxation of Covid rules, including dropping the mask requirement and easing rules on socialising and capacity limits in indoor settings, has been condemned by health and scientific groups and charities representing people with compromised immune systems.

They warn that vulnerable people will be put at greater risk and that for many people, Monday does not herald greater freedom since the virus continues to spread rapidly.

“Is it a Christian thing to celebrate a day that will cause thousands of unnecessary deaths and create even more stress amongst an already tired workforce who have given their all in the NHS,” one person wrote on Twitter in response to Chester Cathedral’s initial announcement of bell ringing.

“This is grotesque!” wrote another. “Please do not follow through with this shameful stunt.”

“What an awful tone deaf tweet this is,” said a third.