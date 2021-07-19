Do people still need to wear masks now that Covid restrictions have eased?

Wearing masks on public transport and in shops and restaurants is no longer a legal requirement in England from Monday after the government lifted many of the remaining Covid restrictions.

Since one minute past midnight, laws requiring masks in indoor settings lapsed – along with other coronavirus curbs such as capacity limits in bars and restaurants, and rules limiting the number of people who can socialise together.

This means that wearing a mask in many places will become a matter of personal choice, despite the benefit scientists say face coverings have in reducing transmission of the virus.

Health and business leaders, unions and charities representing vulnerable people have all warned that removing masks presents an unnecessary risk.

What are the rules on masks now?

Almost exactly a year ago, the government made face coverings mandatory on public transport.

Since then, they have been rolled out in a variety of indoor settings including airports, shopping centres, libraries and hotels.

From Monday onwards, there is no longer a legal requirement to wear a mask. This means that venues, transport operators and other businesses can implement their own guidance on whether the public need to wear a face covering.

Where do you still need to wear a mask?

Numerous organisations have said they will keep mask mandates in place.

These include Transport for London, which has made mask wearing a condition of carriage. This means that for passengers travelling on the Tube, London Overground, buses, trams and DLR, masks are compulsory.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he was also working on passing a bylaw to make it a legal requirement on the capital’s transport system.

However, somewhat confusingly, masks are not compulsory on many overground rail networks. So Southeastern, the train operator which runs services in southeast London and into Kent and East Sussex, is only advising its passengers to wear masks “in crowded spaces...out of respect for others”.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports have said passengers must wear masks, as has Brittany Ferries and airlines including easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways.

John Lewis and Waterstones said they would also be encouraging customers to wear face coverings, as will major supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco, although this will not be mandatory.

What are the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The Scottish government has said there will be an “ongoing need” for people to wear face coverings even when other restrictions are lifted on 9 August.

In Wales, masks are set to remain a legal requirement in shops, public transport and other indoor public places even if other Covid rules are eased.

Northern Ireland plans to relax the guidance on mask wearing from 26 July for those in places of worship and students in classrooms. However masks must still be used when travelling on public transport and in shops and pubs.

What has the reaction been?

The reaction has generally been negative from large organisations representing businesses and employees, as well as health and scientific experts.

Government scientific advisers have also warned that ending compulsory mask-wearing will spread confusion and undermine the drive to bring coronavirus under control.

CBI president Lord Karan Bilimoria warned Covid cases were “rapidly increasing” and said “mask wearing in enclosed spaces, especially transport, will help create confidence for both staff and customers”.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: ”The government cannot watch from the sidelines as Covid runs riot.

“Ministers must urgently make wearing a mask a legal requirement on public transport and in shops.”