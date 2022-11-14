Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nepali fruit pickers ‘left in debt after being sent home from UK farms weeks early’

Workers spent thousands but were told to leave before they could earn it back, says report

Liam James
Monday 14 November 2022 16:10
Comments
Jeremy Hunt recognises Brexit has imposed costs on UK economy

Nepali fruit pickers working on British farms were reportedly sent home just weeks after arriving, leading some to complain they had been left in thousands of pounds of debt.

The UK’s seasonal worker scheme allows foreign recruits to work in the UK for up to six months of a year.

Launched in the midst of Brexit negotiations and concern for the farming industry’s work base after Britain ceased to take part in the EU’s freedom of movement, the scheme offers tens of thousands of temporary visas for annual harvests.

Workers who arrived on the scheme in September told The Observer they were offered six months work, only to be told after less than two months that they were no longer needed and should book flights home.

Some said they had quit jobs to come to the UK and had been left thousands of pounds in debt after borrowing money to cover their flights and fees to third-party job brokers. They risk being thrown further into debt when booking plane tickets.

Recommended

Emails seen by the paper that were sent to workers ordered them to leave the farm in Kent they were based on or face being blacklisted from the industry.

“If you ignore this email and we receive no answer … we will have to cancel your visas and to blacklist you, unfortunately,” one email sent to a group of workers by labour agency AG Recruitment on 4 November reportedly said.

The Observer said it had spoken to 12 people who were told to return home early by AG Recruitment, one of four licensed operators on the seasonal worker scheme. As many as 60 Nepali workers were understood to have been affected, it was claimed.

One man, who send remittance payments to his children and wife in Nepal, said he had taken on debts of almost £5,000 and still had to pay back more than half. He fears the debt will take years to repay.

Fruit pickers are among workers to be granted visas for seasonal jobs in UK

(Getty)

“I don’t think I’ll get my job back in Nepal … If I go back to Nepal in four or five years, I can clear the loan,” he said.

The report raises questions about the treatment of seasonal workers after Brexit, as the visa scheme saw a rapid expansion from pilot stage to full implementation.

The number of seasonal work visas issued by the Home Office each year has surged since their launch in 2019, from 2,500 in the first year to an estimated 40,000 in 2022, though this figure was set to be reduced to 30,000 next year.

Pressure has been building for reform of post-Brexit immigration rules, with the Confederation of British Industry on Monday urging the government to allow more foreign workers in to meet staff shortages.

Recommended

Last week, Brexiteer boss of Next called for a different approach to “economically productive migration”.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in