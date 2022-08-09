Jump to content
Campaigners call for 25p cut in fuel duty to help drivers with cost of living crisis

FairFuelUK accuses big oil companies of ‘profiteering’ at pumps and calls for government help

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 09 August 2022 09:33
Comments
'People will be going hungry': Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis'

Campaigners have called for a 25p cut in fuel duty to help people with the rising cost of living.

FairFuelUK said the UK should follow Europe and cut fuel duty by 20p to allow drivers to keep more of their money.

As the price of a barrel of Brent oil has now dropped to below £80 a barrel, the campaign organsation said there should be a “considerable” reduction in the price of fuel at the pumps.

The group added: “But don’t hold your breath, when the oil price was at £80 a barrel back in February, pump prices were for petrol 31.4p lower and diesel 38.1p less than they are now.”

Robert Halfon MP accused the big oil companies of ‘literal highway robbery’

(PA)

The average famliy is now paying £15 to £20 more than they did in February to fill up their car.

As a result, according to FairFuel’s analysis, the government is raking in an extra £30million of VAT per day.

FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox hit out at “profiteering” at the pumps, saying: “Despite the cost of oil falling 14 percent since June 1st, pump prices remain stubbornly 6 to 7p higher.

“The Tory government, stuck in its self-absorbing overlong leadership contest, is allowing the fuel supply chain to ruthlessly exploit UK’s drivers completely unchecked.”

Penny Mordaunt MP said: “Families rely on their car and business, especially micro businesses, need fiscal support to keep its overheads manageable. All of us need to play our part to keep things moving including a focus on the cost of fuel.”

Craig Mackinlay, MP for South Thanet, said that the Competition and Markets Authority should step in to find out why pump prices remain at “record highs despite wholesale oil prices returning to previous levels seen earlier in the year.”

Robert Halfon MP accused the big oil companies of “literal highway robbery”.

