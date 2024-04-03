Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I’m heading to Turkey to sort it’: Wanted man taunts police after receding hairline ‘shamed’ in poster

Wanted man says ‘no need to mention the hairline guys’ after force refers to his ‘receding’ hairline

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 03 April 2024 12:06
Comments
<p>Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to Daniel Kellaway about alleged driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour</p>

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to Daniel Kellaway about alleged driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour

(Avon and Somerset Police)

A brazen fugitive cheekily taunted a police force by saying “no need to mention the hairline guys” after it referred to his “receding” hairline in a wanted poster.

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to Daniel Kellaway about alleged driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

On Monday the force issued an appeal for information on Facebook, making reference to the wanted man’s “receding” brown hair.

Seemingly unfazed about his potential arrest, a person claiming to be Mr Kellaway responded to the force with a light-hearted quip.

The wanted appeal poster shared by Avon and Somerset Police

(Avon and Somerset Police)

“No need to ­mention the hairline guys, I’m heading to Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up,” he wrote under the post.

Mr Kellaway followed up with a second comment the next day, asking the force to change the age from 28 to 29 on its appeal because it was his birthday.

His taunt received widespread attention and had people on Facebook in stitches, with one saying: “I have not laughed this much in ages!”

In its wanted appeal, Avon and Somerset Police described Mr Kellaway as white, about 5ft 9ins tall and of average build.

The force said he had links to Henstridge, Glastonbury, Milborne Port, Templecombe, Wincanton and North Dorset.

Anyone who has information about Mr Kellaway is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police quoting reference number 5224065547.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him.

Mick Neville, a retired detective, warned Mr Kellaway that he might not be laughing for much longer as police hunt him down.

“I have no doubt police will be combing the area looking for him. But Kellaway won’t be laughing for long over this brush with the law — the net will be drawing in.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in