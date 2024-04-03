Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A brazen fugitive cheekily taunted a police force by saying “no need to mention the hairline guys” after it referred to his “receding” hairline in a wanted poster.

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to Daniel Kellaway about alleged driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

On Monday the force issued an appeal for information on Facebook, making reference to the wanted man’s “receding” brown hair.

Seemingly unfazed about his potential arrest, a person claiming to be Mr Kellaway responded to the force with a light-hearted quip.

The wanted appeal poster shared by Avon and Somerset Police (Avon and Somerset Police)

“No need to ­mention the hairline guys, I’m heading to Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up,” he wrote under the post.

Mr Kellaway followed up with a second comment the next day, asking the force to change the age from 28 to 29 on its appeal because it was his birthday.

His taunt received widespread attention and had people on Facebook in stitches, with one saying: “I have not laughed this much in ages!”

In its wanted appeal, Avon and Somerset Police described Mr Kellaway as white, about 5ft 9ins tall and of average build.

The force said he had links to Henstridge, Glastonbury, Milborne Port, Templecombe, Wincanton and North Dorset.

Anyone who has information about Mr Kellaway is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police quoting reference number 5224065547.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him.

Mick Neville, a retired detective, warned Mr Kellaway that he might not be laughing for much longer as police hunt him down.

“I have no doubt police will be combing the area looking for him. But Kellaway won’t be laughing for long over this brush with the law — the net will be drawing in.”