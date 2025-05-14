BBC urged to sack Gary Lineker over ‘antisemitic’ social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker has again caused outrage on social media after sharing an Instagram video on Zionism with his 1.2 million followers that featured an emoji of a rat.

The Match Of The Day Presenter posted the story clip from group Palestine Lobby which, titled “Zionism explained in less than 2 min” contained a circled illustration of the animal.

The use of the term rat in association with Jewish people has been widely recognised as antisemitic, with it being used as an insult to describe the race by Nazi Germany.

The former England football captain deleted the post from his profile as soon he saw the image, Lineker’s agent said.

When asked if Lineker thought he had made a mistake, the agent told The Independent: “The fact he has taken it down would illustrate that.... he clearly made an error posting. He didn't see the image. He made an error."

Despite deleting the post, the 64-year-old, who is the BBC’s top earner, has drawn criticism from Jewish and campaign groups that combat antisemitism. There are also growing calls for the Lineker to now leave the corporation.

Lineker is stepping down from hosting Match Of The Day at the end of the current football season, but will present FA Cup coverage and the 2026 World Cup for the BBC.

On X, the Campaign Against Antisemitism shared a screengrab of Lineker’s post, and wrote: “Nothing to see here. Just Gary Lineker’s Instagram account sharing an anti-Israel video misrepresenting Zionism, complete with a rat emoji.”

In another post, the group, with 67,000 followers, wrote: “Having looked the other way until now, at this point, it is clear that Gary Lineker’s continued association with the BBC is untenable. He must go.”

It added that a complaint will be submitted to the BBC.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the BBC should ask Lineker, who was paid £1.35m in 2023/24, to leave.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker was suspended from the BBC in March 2023 for a social media post criticising Tory policy on asylum seekers ( PA )

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “The BBC has allowed the situation with Gary Lineker to continue for far too long. He has caused great offence with this video – particularly with his egregious use of a rat emoji to illustrate Zionists.”

The Independent has approached the BBC for comment.

This is not the first time Lineker has faced criticism over his views posted on social media.

In March 2023, he was suspended from the BBC after comparing the language used to launch a then-government asylum seeker policy to 1930s Germany, describing the scheme as “immeasurably cruel”.

Earlier this year, Lineker signed an open letter to the BBC, calling on it to reinstate a documentary called Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone. The programme was pulled after it emerged that a boy featured in it was the son of a Hamas official.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker will step down from hosting Match of the Day at the end of this season, but will continue to handle coverage of the FA Cup and will present the World Cup 2026 (Ian Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

In April, Lineker said he did not regret his comments made on government policy in March 2023. He told the BBC’s Amol Rajan he had the right to be able to shire his opinion on issues, including Gaza.

As a football player, Lineker played for Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona. He scored 48 goals in 80 appearances for England, and was one of the stars aofthe 1986 World Cup in Argentina.

He has been Match Of The Day host since 1999, the longest-serving anchor for the flagship show.

His company, Goalhanger Podcasts, founded in 2019, has released popular podcasts such as The Rest Is Politics, The Rest Is Entertainment, and The Rest Is Football, which he co-hosts with MOTD colleagues Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.